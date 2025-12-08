Iraqi Foreign Minister Confronts US Envoy Over Criticism of Baghdad’s System

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confronted US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in Doha on Sunday over Barrack’s recent public comments about Iraq’s political system, turning a routine diplomatic meeting on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum into a quiet but pointed rebuke. Hussein told Barrack that Baghdad was “surprised” by his remarks and that Iraq’s political structures are not up for outside second-guessing, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Barrack, speaking in recent US media interviews about Middle East policy, had argued that decentralization “has never really worked anywhere in this region,” and used Iraq as an example. He also claimed that while Iraq’s prime minister is elected, he has “zero power” because he “can’t form a coalition of the parliament”—an assessment that cut directly at the legitimacy and effectiveness of Iraq’s post-2003 order.

In Doha, Hussein pushed back, insisting that the country’s political framework reflects the will of Iraqi voters and is here to stay. The ministry statement said he stressed that the choices of the Iraqi people are respected, and that democracy and a federal system “are enshrined in the Constitution and have become a firmly established path with no alternative, despite the challenges.”

Barrack, for his part, eased off the sharper edge of his earlier commentary. According to the statement, he told Hussein that “the U.S. administration views the Iraqi experience with respect,” and that his remarks “relate to the American experience in Iraq.”

Both men also reviewed Iraqi-US relations and developments in Syria, a reminder that, disagreements aside, Washington and Baghdad remain tied together on some of the region’s hardest files.