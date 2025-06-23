Iraqi Militias Keep Their Heads Down as Iran Battles Israel

As Iran and Israel trade missiles and threats, one group of usual suspects is sitting this one out: Iraq’s Iran-backed Shiite militias. In his sharp reporting for The Media Line, Hudhaifa Ebrahim lays out why some of Iran’s closest allies are suddenly going quiet—and why that silence speaks volumes.

Despite a long history of Iranian support and deep ideological ties, key Iraqi militia groups, including the powerful Popular Mobilization Forces, have so far opted out of this round of fighting. No rocket fire, no drone strikes—just statements of “solidarity” and condolences. Even the famously fiery Muqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis “not to be drawn into this war,” saying flatly, “It is not their war.”

There are still whispers of drone activity near US bases in western Iraq, but top clerics like Ali al-Sistani and political figures across the board seem to agree: Iraq is not going to be anyone’s battleground this time. As one activist close to al-Sadr told The Media Line, “We cannot engage in any military action… This war is not our war.”

The article also dives into the economic and political calculus behind the militias’ caution. With over 100 Iran-linked armed groups in Iraq, many with massive financial interests and political power, getting wiped out in an Israeli strike isn’t exactly on the agenda. As analyst Muwaffaq Khattab puts it, some may even consider giving up weapons if it helps them hold onto power.

Not everyone is thrilled. One Iranian analyst called the militias’ inaction “treason.” But right now, it looks like they’re betting survival is more important than symbolism.

To understand why Iran’s proxies are holding their fire, read Hudhaifa Ebrahim’s full report at The Media Line.