Iraqi PM Announces Arrest of ISIS Deputy Leader

Iraq’s prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said Monday on Twitter that Iraqi forces had captured Sami Jasim, a long-time al-Qaida operative who was in charge of the finances for the Islamic State group and a deputy of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He described the cross-border operation to capture Jasim “one of the most difficult” ever conducted by Iraqi forces. Iraqi intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press about the operation, said Jasim was detained in a foreign country and brought back to Iraq a few days ago. Jasim was an associate of al-Qaida leader in Iraq Abu Musab al-Zarqawi before the US killed the latter in 2006. In 2015, after the Islamic State group declared a caliphate, Jasim moved to Syria, where he became the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Al-Baghdadi was killed in a 2019 US-led raid in Barisha, Syria in 2019.