Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi PM Announces Arrest of ISIS Deputy Leader
ISIS deputy leader Sami Jasim under arrest. (Iraqi Security Forces)
Mideast Daily News

Iraqi PM Announces Arrest of ISIS Deputy Leader

Steven Ganot
10/11/2021

Iraq’s prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said Monday on Twitter that Iraqi forces had captured Sami Jasim, a long-time al-Qaida operative who was in charge of the finances for the Islamic State group and a deputy of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He described the cross-border operation to capture Jasim “one of the most difficult” ever conducted by Iraqi forces. Iraqi intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press about the operation, said Jasim was detained in a foreign country and brought back to Iraq a few days ago. Jasim was an associate of al-Qaida leader in Iraq Abu Musab al-Zarqawi before the US killed the latter in 2006. In 2015, after the Islamic State group declared a caliphate, Jasim moved to Syria, where he became the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Al-Baghdadi was killed in a 2019 US-led raid in Barisha, Syria in 2019.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.