The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi PM Threatens To Quit Over Ongoing Political Violence
An armed member of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigade), the military wing affiliated with Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, takes aim during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone on Aug. 30, 2022. - (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Mustafa al-Kadhimi
Barham Salih
Coordination Framework
Muqtada al-Sadr
Sadrist Movement
Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraqi PM Threatens To Quit Over Ongoing Political Violence

Steven Ganot
08/31/2022

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday threatened to resign due to the violence that has broken out among Shi’ite factions over a long-standing political conflict. In a televised speech, al-Kadhimi said, “The Iraqi blood that was shed yesterday sends a warning to every Iraqi that today we must put weapons under the authority of the state.”

Kadhimi warned that “if chaos, conflict, discord, and hostility continue and the voice of reason is not heard,” he would take the “moral and patriotic step” of vacating the premiership and would hold the conflicting parties responsible “before the Iraqis and before history.”

“Every drop of blood” shed among Iraqis “is caused by chronic political failure.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi President Barham Salih also said in a televised speech that “going to early elections under a national understanding represents a way out of the stifling crisis in the country instead of political dispute or clash.”

The president called on the Coordination Framework, an umbrella group of Shiite parties that is the largest alliance in parliament, and the leader of the Sadrist Movement, the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, to come up with a joint solution regarding the need for new elections and the formation of a new government.

Sadr, in his own televised address on Tuesday from Najaf, south of the capital Baghdad, called on his followers to end their protests and withdraw from the Green Zone in Baghdad, after clashes killed 22 people and wounded more than 200 others.

Sadr apologized for the violence, saying that he only supported peaceful protests, “not bullets and bombs.” He called on his followers to withdraw from the sites of violent clashes within an hour or he “will not recognize them.”

Clashes between Sadr’s supporters and troops of the Popular Mobilization Forces, former paramilitaries integrated into the Iraqi forces, had calmed down overnight but resumed again on this morning.

By now the death toll exceeds 30 and around 600 have been injured.

On Monday, Sadr’s supporters stormed the government headquarters in the Green Zone after he announced that he was quitting politics in protest against corruption among the country’s political parties.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.