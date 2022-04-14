The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iraqi Security Forces Launch Operation To Clear ISIS Operatives From Kirkuk
Iraqi security forces in the northern region of Kirkuk in October 2020 while searching for members of Islamic State. (Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Kirkuk
Iraq
military operation
Islamic State

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2022

Iraq’s army and other security forces have launched operations to clear Islamic State operatives out of the country’s northern province of Kirkuk. Iraq announced in December 2017 that all Islamic State terrorists had been removed from its territory, but pockets of ISIS operatives have remained in the Hamrin mountain region near Kirkuk since then and occasionally launch small terror attacks on Iraqi civilian and military targets. The Iraqi army said in a statement on Wednesday that “extensive security operations” had been launched in Kirkuk province in an effort to rid the area of ISIS operatives, according to the Mehr News Agency. These ISIS operatives have increased their attacks on Sunni provinces in the north in recent months.

