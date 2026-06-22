Iraqi Supporters Turn Philadelphia’s Rocky Steps Into a World Cup Rally

Iraqi football fans poured into Philadelphia on Sunday, gathering at the Rocky Steps and around Center City before Iraq’s Monday World Cup match against France, turning one of America’s most famous underdog landmarks into a rallying point for a team facing one of the tournament’s heavyweights.

The Group I match at Philadelphia Stadium gives Iraq a blockbuster stage in its first World Cup appearance in 40 years. France arrives with pedigree, firepower, and Kylian Mbappé, while Iraq arrives with hope, noise, and the kind of fan energy that can make a long-shot fixture feel like a civic event.

Supporters waved Iraqi flags near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the site made famous by the Rocky films, where Sylvester Stallone’s fictional boxer ran the steps as a symbol of grit, punishment, and stubborn belief. For Iraqi fans, the metaphor practically wrote itself. France may be the favorite, but Philadelphia has never been shy about cheering for the fighter who is supposed to lose.

The gathering also reflected the broader carnival atmosphere that has followed the 2026 FIFA World Cup through US cities. Philadelphia is hosting several tournament matches, including France vs. Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field, officially branded by FIFA as Philadelphia Stadium. Local reporting said fans from both countries filled streets and landmarks ahead of kickoff, bringing chants, colors, and national pride to the city.

On the field, Iraq faces a punishing path. Coach Graham Arnold’s side opened with a 4-1 loss to Norway and now must deal with a French team that began its campaign by beating Senegal 3-1. Arnold has said Iraq will not simply sit back against France, even with Mbappé leading the opposition attack.

That is easier said than done, of course. France is built to punish mistakes; Iraq is trying to prove it belongs. But World Cup stories are not built only from rankings and odds. Sometimes they start with fans on a museum staircase, borrowing a city’s old boxing myth and sending their team forward with noise, belief, and no small amount of defiance.