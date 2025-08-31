Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq’s Drought Unveils a Forgotten City of the Dead
Kurdish members of the Duhok Antiquities Department work on a grave unearthed on the banks of Mosul Dam on an archaeological site in the Khanke subdistrict of Duhok Governorate on Aug. 30, 2025. (ISMAEL ADNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraq’s Drought Unveils a Forgotten City of the Dead

Steven Ganot
08/31/2025

The drought gripping Iraq has cracked the earth, withered its crops, and dimmed its rivers. But in the parched north, it has also peeled back layers of history. As the Mosul Dam reservoir receded to record lows this summer, archaeologists stumbled upon a hidden city of the dead: more than 40 ancient tombs carved into the rocky edges of Duhok province.

Bekas Brefkany, who heads the antiquities department in Duhok, has spent years scanning the landscape. Last year, his team spotted hints of burial chambers. This year, with water “at their lowest,” the tombs finally revealed themselves. “So far, we have discovered approximately 40 tombs,” he said, standing over sites untouched for more than two millennia.

The chambers, thought to date back 2,300 years to the Hellenistic or Seleucid period, offer a rare glimpse into the lives—and deaths—of people who once walked the ancient crossroads of Mesopotamia. Teams are now carefully excavating the finds and preparing to transfer them to the Duhok Museum, a race against time before rains and dam releases reclaim the site.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Iraq’s water crisis is the unlikely author of these discoveries. Five years of drought, scorching heat, and dwindling river flows have devastated farmers and strained the country’s electricity supply. Water reserves sit at just 8% of capacity, a level officials warn has not been seen since 1933.

For archaeologists, that devastation is also an opportunity. Each drop in the Tigris and Euphrates, rivers throttled further by upstream dams in Turkey and Iran, exposes remnants of civilizations that turned these waters into the cradle of human history. In the drought’s shadow, Iraq’s buried past is speaking again.

Mideast Daily News
Bekas Brefkany
Duhok
Hellenistic period
Iraq
Mosul Dam
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods