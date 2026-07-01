Iraq’s Green Zone Raids Put al-Zaidi’s Reform Pledge on Trial

Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, long the nerve center of Iraq’s post-2003 political order, became the stage Sunday for one of the country’s most dramatic anti-corruption operations in years. In Giorgia Valente’s deeply reported account, Iraqi security forces swept into the district and detained dozens of politicians and senior officials, putting Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s young government on the spot: Is this the start of a real cleanup, or another well-lit performance in a country where corruption has survived every reform campaign thrown at it?

The numbers alone are striking. Iraqi state media said 47 suspects were arrested, including members of parliament and government officials. The Associated Press, citing the Iraqi News Agency, reported that those detained included 12 sitting lawmakers, a former legislator, a former adviser to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and a senior Oil Ministry official. The allegations center on electioneering with state resources, government contracts, commissions, and personal gain.

But the real story is not only who was arrested. It is who was not.

Valente frames the raids as a test of al-Zaidi’s willingness to confront the deeper machinery of Iraqi corruption: party patronage, oil money, armed factions, Iran-linked political interests, and the economic structures that have made the state itself look less like an independent referee and more like part of the deal. Analysts quoted in the story split between skepticism and guarded caution. Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq calls the detained figures “small fry and expendable fall guys,” while Alfadhel Ahmad says the campaign has given al-Zaidi “cautious popular legitimacy” but must expand if it is to mean anything.

The timing sharpens the stakes. Al-Zaidi is expected in Washington in mid-July, as the US presses Baghdad to curb Iran-backed armed groups and bring weapons under state control. The Green Zone raids may help him arrive with something to show. Whether Washington buys it is another matter.

The full article is worth reading because Valente does not settle for the headline drama of tanks, warrants, and arrests. She follows the harder question: whether Iraq’s new prime minister is challenging the system, or merely rearranging its furniture before company comes over.