The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq’s PM Visits Tehran, Meets Iranian, Saudi Senior Officials to Ease Regional Conflict
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Tehran

Iraq’s PM Visits Tehran, Meets Iranian, Saudi Senior Officials to Ease Regional Conflict

Steven Ganot
06/27/2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sunday evening, in a meeting in Tehran with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, that Iran welcomed the reopening of the Iranian and Saudi Arabian embassies in Riyadh and Tehran. Amir-Abdollahian praised the Iraqi government for its mediating role in normalization talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, said that Iran supports a continuation of the cease-fire in Yemen, and talked about the need to improve relations between Iran and Egypt. Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran early Sunday for high-level talks with senior Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, following his trip to Riyadh, where he was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Iraqi prime minister arrived in the Saudi capital on Saturday. The meetings are part of Baghdad’s efforts to mediate between the two Middle Eastern rivals and reduce regional tensions. Before the trip, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported that al-Kadhimi would be discussing several issues with the Saudi and Iranian leaders, including diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric. Baghdad hosted four rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year and held a fifth round in April of this year.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.