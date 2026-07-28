Iraq’s Reparations Program Marks Progress for Yazidi Survivors, but Justice Remains Incomplete

More than a decade after the Islamic State’s (ISIS) assault on Iraq’s Yazidi community, the country has begun providing financial compensation to survivors under a landmark reparations law. Suzan Khedher, a novelist, lawyer, and a member of the Yazidi community, reported on the progress and shortfalls in provisions for Yazidi survivors. For many victims, the payments represent long-awaited official recognition. Whether they amount to meaningful justice is a more difficult question.

The Yazidi Survivors Law, adopted on March 1, 2021, established a state-run reparations program for women and girls from the Yazidi, Turkmen, Christian and Shabak communities who survived specified ISIS crimes, Yazidi children who were abducted, and survivors from those communities who escaped mass-killing operations. The law provides monthly financial assistance along with medical and psychological care, educational opportunities, housing support, and measures to locate missing persons and preserve the memory of those killed.

Implementation moved slowly at first. The first salary cards were distributed in March 2023, and the program has expanded steadily since then. According to the Iraqi government, 2,354 people were receiving benefits as of May 2025, including 1,099 women and girls, 1,231 people abducted as children, and 24 survivors of mass killings. Government figures also show that hundreds of survivors have received residential plots, health cards, psychological support and access to education. A June 2026 monitoring update reported that 2,496 survivors had been approved under the law, while 2,216 received reparations in May.

Yet the program continues to face obstacles beyond funding. Many survivors still must travel long distances, replace missing documents, navigate multiple government offices and repeatedly recount traumatic experiences before qualifying for assistance. International bodies have urged Iraq to simplify the process, expand legal protections and close gaps that leave some groups without access to benefits.

The challenges extend beyond financial compensation. Many Yazidis remain displaced from Sinjar, while reconstruction, accountability for ISIS crimes and the search for missing people remain unfinished.

The reparations program represents a significant step in Iraq’s response to the genocide. Whether it ultimately succeeds will depend not only on continued payments, but also on rebuilding communities and ensuring survivors can fully reclaim their lives.