Iraq’s Shiite Power Bloc Delays Prime Minister Pick as Deadline Nears

Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance pushed back a key meeting on Wednesday in Baghdad as it struggled to settle on a nominee for prime minister, buying itself a little more time before a constitutional deadline that could shape the country’s next government. The Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in parliament, said it would wait until Friday to continue talks, signaling that internal bargaining was still not finished as the clock ticks toward April 26.

The delay followed an earlier meeting this week that ended without agreement, a familiar scene in Iraqi politics, where coalition building often takes place behind closed doors and rarely moves in a straight line. Under Iraq’s constitution, President Nizar Amidi, elected by parliament on April 11, has 15 days to ask the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government. That nominee would then have 30 days to assemble a cabinet and win parliamentary approval.

The contest has drawn extra attention because the Coordination Framework remains the dominant Shiite political umbrella in post-2003 Iraq, where power is informally divided among the country’s main communities: the presidency traditionally goes to a Kurd, the speakership to a Sunni Muslim, and the premiership to a Shiite Muslim. That system was meant to steady the country after Saddam Hussein’s fall. Instead, it has often produced deadlock, factional horse-trading, and governments that take shape only after intense pressure from rival camps at home and abroad.

Earlier this year, the bloc’s nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki stirred sharp reaction from Washington. President Donald Trump warned the US would “no longer help Iraq” if al-Maliki returned to office, prompting al-Maliki to condemn the statement as “blatant US interference” and a breach of Iraqi sovereignty. Against that backdrop, the latest postponement suggests Iraq’s kingmakers are still searching for a name that can survive both domestic rivalries and foreign scrutiny.