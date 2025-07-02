IRGC Claims Sweep Nets Dozens of Alleged Israeli Agents in Southeast Iran

Tehran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced Tuesday that it has arrested more than 50 alleged “terrorists and proxies” said to be working with Israel and killed two others during raids across the restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. A statement on the IRGC’s Sepah News site claimed the suspects—described as members of armed groups operating from eastern Iran—were picked up in a two-week sweep meant to foil sabotage plans targeting economic sites and infrastructure.

The Guards displayed what they called US-made rifles, explosives, and encrypted radios seized in the operation. “These people sought to destabilize the southern part of the province and damage vital installations,” the statement said.

The arrests follow Israel’s June 13 airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, which Tehran says killed senior commanders, scientists, and civilians. Iran answered with volleys of missiles and drones directed at Israel, and the two long-time enemies settled on a fragile ceasefire June 24 after 12 days of tit-for-tat attacks that unnerved energy markets and Gulf shippers.

Sistan and Baluchestan—home to Iran’s Baluch Sunni minority and a notorious smuggling corridor—has for years been a battleground between government forces and separatist or extremist factions. By linking the latest cell directly to Israel, the IRGC signals that it sees the confrontation with its regional foe stretching deep into Iran’s hinterland—an assertion that independent observers have yet to verify.