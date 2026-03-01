Donate
IRGC Warns Ships Off the Strait of Hormuz as Iran Signals Wider Retaliation
Two landing craft vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Screenshot: X/IrnaEnglish)

IRGC Warns Ships Off the Strait of Hormuz as Iran Signals Wider Retaliation

Steven Ganot
03/01/2026

The next front in the expanding US-Israeli confrontation with Iran may not unfold over Tehran’s skyline, but across a narrow waterway that carries a significant share of the world’s oil supply. In his latest report, Omid Habibinia examines how the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is signaling a possible move to close the Strait of Hormuz following heavy US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure—strikes that have now been confirmed to have killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the IRGC, reported that vessels operating near the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have received warnings that passage through the strait is prohibited. Whether symbolic or a precursor to operational enforcement, even the announcement itself has injected volatility into global energy markets and heightened concerns about maritime security. Any sustained disruption — or even the perception of one — could affect oil flows, insurance rates, and international naval deployments in the region.

Iranian state-linked media report that civilian deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, Minab, and other cities have approached 100. One of the most widely cited incidents was a strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, near an IRGC naval complex. Iranian officials claim dozens were killed. Additional strikes reportedly hit residential areas and Evin Prison, where political detainees are held, resulting in significant casualties, according to Iranian accounts.

The political landscape inside Iran has shifted dramatically following confirmation of Khamenei’s death. His removal marks the most consequential rupture in the Islamic Republic’s leadership structure since 1979. Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince, described the US-Israeli operation as a “humanitarian intervention” and urged Iranians to rise up against the government “at the appropriate time.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously dismissed reports that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were killed, while acknowledging that senior commanders had been targeted. With Khamenei now confirmed dead, attention has turned to succession mechanisms and whether the IRGC will consolidate greater direct control over the political system. Intelligence assessments cited in international reporting have warned that a harder-line figure aligned with the IRGC could emerge in the event of leadership restructuring.

Habibinia’s full article connects battlefield developments with the strategic gamble unfolding at Hormuz—where even a warning to commercial shipping risks widening the war far beyond Iran’s borders.

