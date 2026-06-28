Is New York City Facing Its Anatevka Moment?

Shira Dicker opens with a question that sounds theatrical until the facts of New York politics make it feel painfully concrete: Is this New York City’s Anatevka moment? After Zohran Mamdani’s 2025 mayoral victory and a string of left-wing primary wins by candidates sharply hostile to Israel, Dicker writes from inside the alarm now spreading through parts of the city’s Jewish community.

Her argument is less about one election than about a mood. She describes Jews talking openly about leaving New York, social media feeds turning into virtual shiva calls, and pro-Israel identity being treated in some progressive spaces as a political liability. The victories of Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander, all backed by Mamdani, become for Dicker a sign that anti-Israel politics has moved from protest culture into municipal power.

The essay is sharp, personal, and deliberately unsettling. Dicker draws a line from “Free Palestine” celebrations and attacks on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee to antisemitic slogans outside synagogues, vandalism at kosher restaurants, torn posters of murdered Israeli children, and the public shaming of Jewish politicians who support Israel. Her fear is not abstract. It is about whether New York, long a capital of Jewish creativity and civic life, could become inhospitable to Jews who refuse to disown Israel.

Yet the piece is not a farewell letter. Dicker invokes Anatevka, but she does not pack the wagon. Instead, she plants herself in Morningside Heights and argues that Jewish New York is too deeply woven into the city’s identity to surrender quietly. Broadway, publishing, law, medicine, journalism, philanthropy, synagogues, museums, hospitals—the Jewish story is part of the city’s engine, not a footnote.

Read the full essay because its force lies in that tension: grief without retreat, fear without surrender, outrage without elegy. Dicker is not ready to sit shiva for New York City. She is bracing for a fight over whether the city that became “Jerusalem on the Hudson” still has room for the Jews who helped build it.