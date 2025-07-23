Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Is President Trump Becoming a Serial UNESCO Withdrawer?
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Is President Trump Becoming a Serial UNESCO Withdrawer?

Michael Friedson
07/23/2025

It seems that Donald Trump withdraws from UNESCO whenever he’s in office. Following a recent announcement, the United States will sever ties with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. While there’s still time for a potential reversal, it’s starting to look like President Trump is making a habit of pulling out of the UN’s cultural arm. 

A White House spokesperson said UNESCO promotes a “woke” and “divisive” agenda that clashes with the administration’s America-first policy. On that basis, the decision to leave was made public. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

President Trump previously withdrew from UNESCO during his first term in office, though former President Biden reversed the move and restored US membership. Now, with Trump back in the White House, the exit door is open again. As in the past, France has stepped in to help stabilize the organization, once more positioning itself as the natural successor to the leadership role the US is vacating. 

Mideast Daily News
America First
Donald Trump
France
Trump Administration
UNESCO
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods