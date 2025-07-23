Is President Trump Becoming a Serial UNESCO Withdrawer?

It seems that Donald Trump withdraws from UNESCO whenever he’s in office. Following a recent announcement, the United States will sever ties with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. While there’s still time for a potential reversal, it’s starting to look like President Trump is making a habit of pulling out of the UN’s cultural arm.

A White House spokesperson said UNESCO promotes a “woke” and “divisive” agenda that clashes with the administration’s America-first policy. On that basis, the decision to leave was made public.

President Trump previously withdrew from UNESCO during his first term in office, though former President Biden reversed the move and restored US membership. Now, with Trump back in the White House, the exit door is open again. As in the past, France has stepped in to help stabilize the organization, once more positioning itself as the natural successor to the leadership role the US is vacating.