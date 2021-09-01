Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
ISIS Member Charged in Killing of Hostages, Including Journalist Steven Sotloff, Set to Plead Guilty
Freelance American journalist Steven Sotloff (center, in blue flak vest) talks to rebels in Misrata, Libya, in June 2012. He was captured by members of Islamic State in Syria, where he was executed on camera in September 2014. (Etienne de Malglaive via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

ISIS Member Charged in Killing of Hostages, Including Journalist Steven Sotloff, Set to Plead Guilty

Steven Ganot
09/01/2021

British national Alexanda Amon Kotey, charged in a US court in connection to the kidnapping, torture and beheadings of US, European and Japanese hostages, has been scheduled for a change of plea hearing. Kotey and another British citizen, El Shafee Elsheikh, were extradited from Iraq to the US last year to face charges of joining the Islamic State group and conspiring to torture and kill hostages in Syria. Among the American victims that their ISIS cell allegedly murdered were American Israeli journalist Steven Sotloff, journalist James Foley, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. The change of plea hearing is to be held on Thursday in the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia. The US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces captured the defendants in Syria in 2018. Neither faces the death penalty – then-US Attorney General William Barr took this off the table to secure their extradition. Their captives called the two ISIS members – along with cell member Mohamed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” who was killed in a drone strike in 2015 and a fourth member imprisoned in Turkey – “the Beatles” due to their British accents. Emwazi delivered English-language diatribes to the camera in a thick British accent before beheading his victims, including Sotloff and Foley.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.