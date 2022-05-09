The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Sinai Attack That Killed 11 Egyptian Troops
Mourners and soldiers pray before the casket of Egyptian conscript Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Ali, one of 11 soldiers killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula, during his funeral on May 8, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sinai Peninsula
Egypt
Islamic State

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2022

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a weekend attack in the Sinai peninsula that killed 11 Egyptian military personnel. At least five other soldiers were wounded in the Saturday attack on a checkpoint at a water pumping station. The attack was carried out with an explosives-rigged vehicle and heavy weapons fire. ISIS made the claim of responsibility on its Amaq propaganda website a day after the attack. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a Facebook post after the attack that: “These terrorist operations will not defeat the determination of the country and the army to continue uprooting terrorism.” Egyptian security forces have been fighting with terrorists from the Islamic state in the Sinai for years and it was one of the Egyptian army’s heaviest losses since the start of the campaign. More than 1,000 suspected fighters and dozens of security personnel have been killed since the armed violence began more than a decade ago.

