Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Islamic State Kills 3 Iraqi Soldiers, 1 Civilian in Roadside Bombings
A masked Islamic State member holds the ISIS banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria in an Islamic State publicity image from 2015. (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Islamic State
Iraq

Islamic State Kills 3 Iraqi Soldiers, 1 Civilian in Roadside Bombings

Steven Ganot
12/15/2022

Islamic State (IS) fights killed three Iraqi soldiers and a civilian, and wounded several others in two roadside bombings Wednesday in central and northern Iraq, security sources said. One bomb targeted an army patrol in a Tarmiyah-area village, about 20 miles north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing a regiment commander and two soldiers of the Iraqi ground forces. The second IS bombing attack, near the northern city of Mosul, killed one man and injured two of his family members.

Also on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman for the Iraqi Army’s Joint Operations Command, said in a press briefing that the Iraqi military has killed more than 200 IS group fighters this year in ground and air operations. “The Iraqi armed forces have a strategy to deal with terrorist organizations, especially after five years since the victory over IS,” he said. “This strategy is being updated according to the variables and challenges of terrorism.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.