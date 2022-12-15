Islamic State Kills 3 Iraqi Soldiers, 1 Civilian in Roadside Bombings

Islamic State (IS) fights killed three Iraqi soldiers and a civilian, and wounded several others in two roadside bombings Wednesday in central and northern Iraq, security sources said. One bomb targeted an army patrol in a Tarmiyah-area village, about 20 miles north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing a regiment commander and two soldiers of the Iraqi ground forces. The second IS bombing attack, near the northern city of Mosul, killed one man and injured two of his family members.

Also on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman for the Iraqi Army’s Joint Operations Command, said in a press briefing that the Iraqi military has killed more than 200 IS group fighters this year in ground and air operations. “The Iraqi armed forces have a strategy to deal with terrorist organizations, especially after five years since the victory over IS,” he said. “This strategy is being updated according to the variables and challenges of terrorism.”