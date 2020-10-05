Israel Accuses Turkey of Promoting Terrorism, Unrest

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday blamed Turkey for dabbling in terrorism, serving up some of the harshest criticism leveled by an Israeli official in recent years toward Jerusalem’s former ally and current frenemy. In his first-ever briefing with reporters from the Gulf states as part of the recently signed Abraham Accord, Gantz accused Ankara of destabilizing the region, as its efforts in Libya, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean and, most recently, Azerbaijan’s disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have led to an escalation of conflicts. While also mentioning Iran as an obvious factor in Middle Eastern instability, Gantz singled out Turkey as a member of NATO, saying can “complicate” the issue and stressing the need for “international pressure” on the Turkish leadership. Over the weekend, Ankara rejected a global push led by the United States, Russia and France for an immediate cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azeri and Armenian forces and their proxies. Hundreds have now been killed in the more-than week-long fighting.