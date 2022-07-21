Israel Admits To Using Attack Drones

The Israeli military on Wednesday acknowledged for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks. The military censor had until Wednesday prohibited official confirmation of the use of attack drones. But the censor’s office said in a statement that after a lengthy review, it concluded that publicly acknowledging their use posed no security threat to the country. “There is no prohibition on publishing the use of attack drones as part of the Israeli military’s operational activity,” it said. Israel, a leader in UAV technology, has attacked targets in the Gaza Strip using weaponized drones for more than a decade, a fact that has been covered extensively by the international media.