Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Allegedly Carries Out Airstrike in Damascus
Mideast Daily News
airstrike
Syria
Israel
Iran
Damascus

Israel Allegedly Carries Out Airstrike in Damascus

Steven Ganot
03/30/2023

Syria’s state-run media outlet reported that Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in the Syrian capital, Damascus early Thursday morning. According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the airstrike wounded two soldiers and caused material damage. Footage shared on social media showed smoke rising from sites in the al-Midan and adjacent Kafar Sousah neighborhoods of the capital. The conditions of the two soldiers were not immediately clear.

“At around 01:20 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syria’s Defense Ministry said.

In recent years, Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports. Israel rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations, but it has targeted bases of Iran-allied groups, such as Lebanon’s Hizbullah, that have sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Israel views Iran’s expansion throughout Syria as a continued threat to its national security and has conducted strikes across a broad range of targets in an effort to curb Iran’s forces in the region.

Thursday’s reported airstrike came after two attacks in recent weeks against the Aleppo International Airport, also attributed to Israel. Those attacks temporarily closed the airport’s runway. One of the strikes last week targeted an underground munitions depot at the adjacent Nairab military airport, used to store missile-guided systems delivered by Iranian cargo flights. Also this month, Israel carried out a rare daytime strike against targets in northwestern Syria, injuring three soldiers and causing damage, SANA said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.