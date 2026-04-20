Israel and Argentina Launch Direct Tel Aviv-Buenos Aires Flight

Israel and Argentina moved to tighten relations on Sunday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting Argentine President Javier Milei announcing a new direct air link between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires and signing a set of bilateral agreements meant to deepen cooperation across several sectors.

The new route, to be operated by El Al, will be the Israeli carrier’s longest nonstop flight, giving the two countries a more direct commercial and symbolic bridge at a time when both governments have been eager to show that their relationship is growing warmer and more strategic. Alongside the aviation announcement, Netanyahu and Milei signed cooperation accords that Israeli officials said would support closer work on the economy, technology, security, and tourism.

The flight route may look like a practical travel story, but it also carries political weight. Argentina under Milei has taken a friendlier line toward Israel than previous governments, and the two leaders have made little secret of their desire to turn that political goodwill into concrete projects. Direct flights often serve as more than a convenience. They can boost business ties, ease official travel, encourage tourism, and send a clear message that a relationship is no longer being managed at arm’s length.

Netanyahu said the move formed part of a wider effort to strengthen ties between Jerusalem and Buenos Aires. The aviation accord, signed together with other bilateral understandings, suggests that both sides want the relationship to rest not only on warm rhetoric but also on infrastructure, commerce, and regular movement between the countries.

For El Al, the route is also a milestone. Long-haul nonstop service of this kind expands Israel’s air map farther into Latin America and gives the airline a new flagship connection. For Argentina and Israel alike, the announcement offers a visible sign of a partnership that both governments are working to push forward.