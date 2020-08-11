Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News

Israel and Hamas Exchange Blows as Southern Border Heats Up

Uri Cohen
08/11/2020

Residents of southern Israel awoke on Tuesday to continuing fires, ignited by explosive balloons launched by Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip. On Monday, firefighters were forced to battle flames at more than 30 separate locations near the border, leading to the government’s decision to close the Kerem Shalom border crossing for all supplies and equipment into Gaza, except for humanitarian aid and essential fuel. The Israeli Defense Ministry warned that Hamas’ acts “will hurt the residents of Gaza first and foremost.” On Sunday, Israel destroyed a Hamas military post in response to the launching of incendiary balloons and after unidentified Gaza residents opened fire at an army vehicle patrolling the border. The tensions around the Strip have heightened in recent days after weeks of relative quiet, as Palestinian leaders in Gaza accused Israel of reneging on its commitments to allow the commencement of infrastructure projects.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.