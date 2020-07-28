Israel and Hizbullah Exchange Blows Near Israel-Lebanon Border

News related to the coronavirus took a backseat on Monday for the first time in months as attention turned to armed skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon border. According to Israeli military officials, several armed members of Iranian-backed, Lebanon-based Hizbullah crossed into Israeli territory in an apparent attempt to fire at – or plant explosives near – an Israeli army base. The attackers were driven-off by Israeli fire and escaped back into Lebanon. Israel then retaliated with several artillery rounds fired into Lebanese territory. There were no reports of casualties on either side. An unverified claim posted on a Hizbullah-affiliated website claimed that a missile was fired at an Israeli patrol vehicle but a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces denied the Hizbullah account. By evening, all was back to normal near the border, and all travel restrictions in the area were lifted. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz convened a rare joint press conference in which they warned Hizbullah – designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union – of repeating such actions. The fragile quiet between Hizbullah and Israel has been preserved for nearly 15 years, ever since the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Few believe either side is raring for a prolonged fight, as coronavirus concerns, economic difficulties and Hizbullah’s involvement in the Syrian quagmire have dampened what is perceived to be an already diminished appetite for war.