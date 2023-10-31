Israel and Hizbullah Teeter on the Edge of Wider Conflict

As Israel continues its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, another front could potentially open in the north. Hizbullah, the Lebanon-based Shia Islamist group, has been launching attacks into Israeli territory, drawing airstrikes and artillery fire from Israel in response. With Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah poised to make a pivotal speech, both sides are cautiously weighing the risks and rewards of escalating the conflict further.

Nasrallah, backed by Iran, is caught between his commitment to the Palestinian cause and the potential for wider regional upheaval. Israeli military officials say they are prepared for multiple-front warfare but are currently concentrated on Hamas. As the situation remains tense, some experts suggest that Hizbullah is less likely to fully escalate its operations at this point, considering the implications for Lebanon as well.

US President Joe Biden’s calls for de-escalation appear to be tempering the situation for now. The stakes are high on both sides, with Israel wary of Hizbullah’s significant firepower and Hizbullah considering the political and economic costs in Lebanon. As everyone waits for Nasrallah’s Friday speech, it’s clear that his decision could tip the balance in an already volatile region.

For a deeper understanding of the complex dynamics between Israel and Hizbullah amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, read the full article by Keren Setton on The Media Line.