Israel Announces Back-to-School Plans

Israel on Tuesday pressed on with its gradual winding down of the nationwide closure enforced more than two months ago, as the government announced a series of decisions regarding business places and schools. Following hours of discussions into the night, Jerusalem’s coronavirus cabinet agreed on an immediate reopening of all schools located in lesser-infected areas within the next two weeks and additionally authorized reopening shopping centers and malls. Following the Tuesday morning announcement, updated virus figures revealed a mixed bag, as deaths and serious cases continue to fall while infection rates remain at 2% nationally. “The statistics aren’t good, not encouraging at all,” admitted Health Minister Yuli Edelstein Tuesday after schools were reopened. “The infection rates are extremely unsympathetic and we’re monitoring them. We’re trying to make certain that doesn’t directly affect our schools.” A total of 2,818 Israelis have died from the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 287 are currently in serious condition.