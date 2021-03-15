Israel Approves Flights From All Foreign Airports  

Israel on Sunday opened its Ben Gurion International Airport to incoming flights from all global destinations, removing another limitation placed nearly two months ago on the country’s air travel due to concerns about the coronavirus. Israelis looking to return home will now be able to do so from anywhere in the world, if they manage to find a flight, and not only from a handful of hubs as was the case until now. Still, the quota of 3,000 people allowed to enter the country each day has not been lifted, leading officials to warn that many Israelis may not be able to make it in time to vote in next Tuesday’s elections. Israel has seen a continued decrease in virus figures, with new cases, seriously ill patients, deaths and infection rates all down significantly.