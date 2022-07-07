The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Asks Saudi Arabia to Allow Direct Flights for Its Muslim Pilgrims
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Saudi Arabia
direct flights
Hajj
Muslim pilgrims

Israel Asks Saudi Arabia to Allow Direct Flights for Its Muslim Pilgrims

The Media Line Staff
07/07/2022

Israel has asked Saudi Arabia to allow direct flights from Tel Aviv for Muslims who visit Mecca for the hajj. Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, who is Muslim, made the request on Thursday, days ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations. Israel reportedly is working on requests for new aviation deals, even as it has already asked the Saudis through third parties to allow Israeli flights to travel through Saudi airspace on the way to Asia. Since Israel’s signing of the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Riyadh has allowed Israeli planes to pass over Saudi Arabia on the way to those states. Currently, Muslim pilgrims from Israel have to travel to Saudi Arabia through a third country, adding time and expense to the trip. “I want to see the day when I can depart from Ben-Gurion (airport) to Jeddah to fulfill my religious obligation” of pilgrimage to Mecca, Freij told Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.