Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli soldiers gather next to 155 mm self-propelled howitzers in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on August 26, 2020. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hizbullah
Israel
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Israel-Lebanon Border

Israel Attacks Hizbullah Posts in Retaliation to Gunfire

Uri Cohen
08/26/2020

After three weeks of ongoing skirmishes near the Gaza border, Israel’s attention was briefly turned to the north Tuesday night as gunfire and airstrikes disturbed the usually peaceful villages of the Galilee and Golan Heights. Near midnight, gunshots were heard near the Lebanese border, causing the military to direct all residents in the area to remain in their homes. After identifying the source of the fire as coming from inside Lebanon and ruling out a kidnap attempt, Israeli helicopters and fighter jets conducted limited strikes against Hizbullah army posts near the border. Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a military briefing, after which both men delivered stern warnings to the Lebanese military organization, designated by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group. “We will not tolerate any hostilities against our civilians and we will respond forcefully to any acts of aggression,” cautioned Netanyahu, while Gantz threatened that Israel “will not allow [Hizbullah chief Hassan] Nasrallah to hurt our soldiers or our country.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.