An Israel Air Force F-16I (right) accompanies one of the IAF’s F-35I stealth fighters, which are believed to be what Israel might use if it ever decides to attack Iran. (Maj. Ofer/IAF/Wikimedia Commons)
Israel-attributed Strikes Kill 12 in Syria

Charles Bybelezer
06/07/2020

Israel-attributed strikes reportedly killed 12 pro-Iranian fighters in eastern Syria just before midnight on Saturday. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog group, the attack consisted of eight strikes against Iranian assets in the Deir Ezzor region. It came two days after Israel was blamed for targeting a weapons facility near Masyaf in northwestern Syria – an assault that reportedly killed nine people and caused significant damage. Observers believe that attack targeted Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, which allegedly spearheads the country’s chemical weapons program. After relative clam for the past few months, Israel appears to be upping its military campaign aimed at preventing Tehran from establishing a permanent presence in Syria.

