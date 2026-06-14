Israel Becomes a Harder Sell in Democratic Primaries

Maayan Hoffman’s report asks a question that would have sounded almost unthinkable in national politics a decade ago: Are candidates with sharply anti-Israel positions still paying a price with voters, or has that price dropped—at least inside parts of the Democratic Party?

The latest example is Graham Platner, who won last week’s Democratic Senate primary despite a Nazi tattoo and his accusation that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza. Hoffman uses his victory as a window into a broader shift: More candidates who make opposition to Israel a central part of their politics are now winning Democratic primaries for Congress, the Senate, and major city offices.

The article traces the change from the early days of “the Squad,” when Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib were viewed as exceptions, to a political moment in which candidates such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Chris Rabb, Abdul El-Sayed, and others are gaining ground. Their campaigns reflect a Democratic electorate in which criticism of Israel—sometimes extending to accusations of apartheid or genocide—has become more common and less politically radioactive.

Experts interviewed by Hoffman say the trend could reshape US-Israel relations. Prof. Eytan Gilboa warns that a larger anti-Israel bloc in Congress could influence future presidential politics and leave Israel and American Jews in a dangerous position. Shmuel Rosner of the Jewish People Policy Institute offers a less apocalyptic but still sober view: Israel may not lose US support entirely, but it may become far more dependent on the goodwill of the president.

Polling helps explain the anxiety. The Pew Research Center found that 60% of US adults now hold an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% in 2025 and 42% in 2022. Netanyahu’s unpopularity, experts argue, has deepened the problem by blurring criticism of Israeli policy with rejection of Israel itself.

Hoffman’s full article captures a political turn still in motion: Israel is no longer the bipartisan consensus issue it once was, and November’s midterms may show how far that change has gone.