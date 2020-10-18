Israel Begins Reopening as Virus Ebbs

The Israeli government’s lifting of some of the more severe coronavirus-induced restrictions kicked in Sunday morning, as the number of new infections, deaths and serious cases continued their encouraging decline. Kindergartens and preschools, as well as some places of business, were reopened, and people were once again allowed to leave their home with no limitation. Some took the easing of the lockdown a few steps further, as ultra-Orthodox rabbis and leaders ordered all schools in their communities opened, defying government decrees. In response, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rather feebly promised to “enforce the law as best we can,” prompting his opponents to blame him for cozying up to his religious political allies, out of fear of their desertion. Saturday evening, tens of thousands once again gathered on bridges and intersections across Israel, as well as in Jerusalem in front of Netanyahu’s official residence, to protest the prime minister’s handling of the pandemic and his insistence to remain in office despite standing trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.