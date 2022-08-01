Israel Begins Vaccinating Children Under Age 5 Against COVID-19

The Israeli Health Minister launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccination will provide children “with an important protection layer against serious illness and post-COVID symptoms,” the ministry said in a statement issued Sunday evening. The ministry particularly recommends that children with underlying health conditions that compromise their immune systems be vaccinated, since the virus puts them at risk for severe illness. Vaccination for children under the age of 5, with either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, was approved earlier this month by Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash following a recommendation by a panel of experts.