Israel Blamed for Crimes Against Humanity by Yet Another Rights Group  
A demonstration against Israel's blockade of Gaza held in Bergen, Norway in December 2013, (Magne Hagesæter via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Human Rights Watch
alleges Israeli apartheid
Palestinians

Israel Blamed for Crimes Against Humanity by Yet Another Rights Group  

Uri Cohen
04/27/2021

The international watchdog Human Rights Watch on Tuesday published its latest report accusing the Israeli government of perpetrating apartheid and crimes against humanity against Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. Across Israel and the Palestinian Authority’s territories, “Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to maintain domination over Palestinians by exercising control over land and demographics for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report concluded, blaming Israel for seizing Palestinian lands for Jewish settlements and restricting movement by Palestinians in the territory occupied by Jerusalem in the 1967 war. The report, which was predictably welcomed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas and rejected by the Israeli government, comes just over a month after the International Criminal Court decided to investigate both Israel’s military and the Hamas terror group controlling the Gaza Strip for possible war crimes in the disputed territories.

 

