Israel Blamed for Debilitating Cyberattack on Iranian Port

Israel reportedly carried out the cyberattack 10 days ago that severely hampered operations at an Iranian port, in apparent retaliation to a similar effort by Tehran that targeted the Jewish state’s civilian water infrastructure. According to The Washington Post, which cited US and foreign officials, Israel likely perpetrated the hack that brought the “bustling Shahid Rajaee Port terminal to an abrupt and inexplicable halt [on May 9].” The attack simultaneously crashed the Iranian computer systems that “regulate the flow of vessels, trucks and goods … [thereby] creating massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility,” the report noted. It added that satellite photos showed miles-long traffic jams and ships waiting to offload their cargo for several days. The port is a newly constructed terminal located in the Iranian coastal city of Bandar Abbas, a key access point to the vital Strait of Hormuz through which an estimated one-third of the global oil supply transits. It comes after Iran’s alleged attempt in late April to damage Israel’s potable water supply, which according to local media was viewed by Jerusalem as a serious escalation due to the nature of the target and thus prompted an emergency, and secretive, cabinet meeting on the matter. “This goes against all the codes of war,” an Israeli official was thereafter quoted as saying. “Even from the Iranians we did not expect something like this,” the source stressed. The Tehran-attributed cyberattack, which purportedly involved the use of US servers, caused minimal harm, although some problems were reported at Israeli facilities in small urban areas. Israel has long been accused of using cyberattacks to curb the progress of Iran’s nuclear program, including, most notably, the deployment in conjunction with the US of the Stuxnet computer virus that for years purportedly significantly reduced the Islamic Republic’s ability to enrich uranium.