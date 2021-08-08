Israel Buckles Down in COVID Fight: Back-to-the-Future Regulations Start Sunday

Israel, once heralded for its aggressive fight against the original outbreak of coronavirus with the world’s fastest inoculation campaign and stringent regulations, looks to reclaim its former glory with prior restrictions being reinstated on Sunday. So-called Green Passes documenting shots received must be presented in order to gain entrance to certain public venues, onsite workforces are reduced by half, and masks are required in outdoor settings where 100 or more people are present. Consideration is being given to delaying the school year. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appeared to walk back his statements in opposition to imposing another lockdown when he warned the nation that shutting down for the High Holy Days will be decided based on the public’s response to calls for a third vaccination. Citizens 60 years of age and older are currently eligible for the jab.