Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A poster from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website calling for Israel’s destruction that uses the term “final solution." (via english.khamenei.ir)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Iran
Ali Khamenei
Anti-Semitism
Final Solution

Israel Calls on Twitter to Ban Iran’s Khamenei after ‘Eliminate Israel’ Tweets

Charles Bybelezer
05/26/2020

Israel has urged Twitter to suspend the account of Iran’s supreme leader for posting messages calling for the destruction of Israel. Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen sent a letter to Twitter’s CEO insisting on the “immediate suspension” of Ali Khamenei’s account over his consistent posts “calling for the ‘elimination’ of the ‘Zionist entity’ while asserting the ‘Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth,’ which must ‘be uprooted and destroyed.’” Khamenei came under fire last week for disseminating a poster that called for a “final solution,” the term used by the Nazis to describe the systematic murder of 6 million Jews during World War II. Amid widespread criticism, Khamenei subsequently “clarified” in a tweet that “Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed [Israeli] regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu.” In her letter, Farkash-Hacohen noted that it is Twitter policy to prevent the propagation of anti-Semitism, the promotion of terror groups as well as calls for genocide.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.