Israel Calls on Twitter to Ban Iran’s Khamenei after ‘Eliminate Israel’ Tweets

Israel has urged Twitter to suspend the account of Iran’s supreme leader for posting messages calling for the destruction of Israel. Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen sent a letter to Twitter’s CEO insisting on the “immediate suspension” of Ali Khamenei’s account over his consistent posts “calling for the ‘elimination’ of the ‘Zionist entity’ while asserting the ‘Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth,’ which must ‘be uprooted and destroyed.’” Khamenei came under fire last week for disseminating a poster that called for a “final solution,” the term used by the Nazis to describe the systematic murder of 6 million Jews during World War II. Amid widespread criticism, Khamenei subsequently “clarified” in a tweet that “Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed [Israeli] regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu.” In her letter, Farkash-Hacohen noted that it is Twitter policy to prevent the propagation of anti-Semitism, the promotion of terror groups as well as calls for genocide.