Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, China Resume Direct Flights After Halt Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Mideast Daily News
Israel
China
COVID-19
direct flights

Israel, China Resume Direct Flights After Halt Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Steven Ganot
11/29/2022

A Hainan Airlines flight from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in southern China landed Tuesday at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv, marking the resumption of direct passenger flights between China and Israel, which were suspended in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boeing 787 aircraft, Flight HU 743, took off from Shenzhen on Tuesday at 1:30 am China Standard Time, and landed 11 hours and 50 minutes later, at 7:20 am Israel Standard Time. Wei Ran, general manager of Hainan Airlines’ office in Israel, said that by resuming the route, Hainan Airlines aims to boost economic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Direct Hainan Airlines flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai are to resume by the end of the year, said Wei.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.