A screengrab shows a reported Israeli airstrike near Damascus in November 2019. (AFP via Getty Images)
Israel Claims Responsibility for Airstrike in Syria

Uri Cohen
08/04/2020

Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted several strikes in southern Syria late Monday evening, in response to the Sunday incident in which four Syrian-based, Iranian-backed combatants attempted to plant roadside explosives near the border fence. According to the Israeli military spokesman, air force jets and helicopters launched missiles at military bases, surveillance posts, anti-aircraft batteries and other facilities belonging to the Assad regime, which the Israeli government holds as responsible for any hostile activity emanating from its territory. According to the Syrian state news agency, no casualties were inflicted during the attack. On Sunday, an Israeli army lookout spotted a four-member cell approaching the border fence from the Syrian side. The men crossed into Israeli territory – but did not cross the fence itself – and placed explosives near the patrol road. During their retreat, the men were hit with Israeli artillery and killed.

