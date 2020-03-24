Israel Clamps Down Further as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday morning raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 1,656, a jump of about 600 in the latest 24-hour period. Of those infected with COVID-19 – the respiratory illness caused by the pathogen – 31 are in serious condition, 47 are in moderate condition and the rest have relatively mild symptoms. The numbers are expected to rise dramatically as authorities ramp up testing. The government, meanwhile, appears on the verge of tightening already severe restrictions on movement. According to reports, pending guidelines would prevent people from leaving home unless shopping for life-sustaining goods such as food and medicine. All men above the age of 70 and women over 65 would altogether be prohibited from leaving home. In addition, only those employed in fields considered “essential” would be able to work from the office, and they would have to travel there alone in a private vehicle. Regarding leisure, it is expected that individuals will still be able to undertake brief, solo outdoor activities within close proximity to home. Over 70,000 people are currently under full quarantine after coming in contact with carriers or suspected carriers. During a seven-hour meeting on the crisis on Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly warned officials that coronavirus cases in the country could hit 1 million in the next month.