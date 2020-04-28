Israel Commemorates Fallen ahead of Independence Day

Israel came to a standstill at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, as sirens blared across the country for two minutes to commemorate those who fell in battle protecting the state, as well as individuals killed in terrorist attacks taking place as far back as the pre-state era in the mid-1800s. Remembrance Day in Israel is one of the most somber dates on the calendar, given that a large portion of the population has lost a loved one, a comrade in arms, a friend or a colleague over the years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, national ceremonies are being conducted virtually because military cemeteries have been shuttered. The government-imposed restriction generated significant backlash, and many vowed to defy the restriction in order to visit graves. According to official statistics, 23,816 security personnel have died defending Israel, whereas 3,153 individuals were killed in acts of terrorism both in the Jewish state and abroad. One of the most unique aspects of Remembrance Day is that it immediately morphs into Independence Day, which begins Tuesday night at sundown. Usually one of the most festive days of the year, Independence Day 2020 will be subdued due to a complete government-imposed lockdown aimed at preventing people from congregating with family and friends.