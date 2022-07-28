The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel: Comptroller Critiques Cops’ Capacity to Counter Chaotic Clashes
Israeli forces detain a group of Arab Israelis in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on May 13, 2021, during clashes between Arab and Jewish residents. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Israel: Comptroller Critiques Cops’ Capacity to Counter Chaotic Clashes

Steven Ganot
07/28/2022

Israel’s State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman issued a report Wednesday highly critical of the police and Shin Bet security agency over their mishandling of riots that broke out in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in May 2021. The clashes, which caused the deaths of three people, included shootings, stone-throwing, and the fire-bombing of businesses, homes, synagogues, and cars. They followed violence between the police and Palestinian residents in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that led to 11 days of fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups.

The comptroller’s report said there were major failings in the security forces’ readiness, intelligence gathering, and response to the riots, and faulted both the police and the Shin Bet for a lack of coordination and cooperation between them. A shortage of personnel meant that the police were unable to handle the riots, allowing thousands of calls for emergency assistance to go unanswered. Riot control equipment was also in short supply, with the gear in some police districts being completely depleted after a single day of rioting. While Englman’s report did not directly criticize the government, then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, or then-Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, it could have political repercussions that affect Israel’s parliamentary election in November.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.