Israel Deducting $597 Million from Funds Transferred to Palestinian Authority Due to ‘Pay to Slay’

Israel is again deducting a large amount – $597 million – from the funds it collects and transfers monthly for the Palestinian Authority under the terms of the Oslo Accords. Israel insists it will not be involved in what it calls “pay for slay” – stipends the PA pays to Palestinians whose family members have been killed or incarcerated after committing acts of violence against Israelis. Critics of the policy insist the stipends encourage other violent acts, often because of financial need. The stipend policy remains a principal source of controversy. Israel frequently invokes the suspension of funding but sometimes allows it under US or EU pressure.