Israel Exhales, Tehran Burns, and the Next Storm Gathers

Mark Lavie opens with two scenes that almost demand optimism: Israel lining the roads to honor the return of the last hostage, and Iranians flooding the streets in open revolt. Then he pulls the rug—gently, but firmly. These moments, Lavie argues, are not endings. They are openings, and what follows is likely to hurt.

The final hostage was Ran Gvili, a special-forces police officer killed on Oct. 7, 2023, defending a kibbutz near Gaza. Hamas terrorists dragged his body into Gaza on a motorcycle; two years and nearly three months later, Israel recovered his remains in a complicated operation that Lavie says relied in part on harsh interrogation of captured terrorists. Israelis took down the posters and yellow ribbons, relieved to close a national wound—yet the author warns the quiet will be brief.

He then pivots to the US president’s sweeping Gaza vision: a French Riviera makeover, an international “Board of Peace,” and an interim administration with Hamas lingering “in the background.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he writes, can either resist President Donald Trump and risk the American president’s wrath, or concede and risk the next war with a reconstituted Hamas.

The Iran uprising offers inspiration, but Lavie calls it a mirage if readers expect a quick liberal-democratic replacement. He points to the Arab Spring’s pattern: militaries often inherit the state. In Iran, he warns, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could be next—bad for rebels, and bad for Israel. His final argument is blunt: President Trump may not sustain the long, expensive attention span required for either Gaza or Iran. Read the full opinion piece; Lavie’s warning lands hardest at the end.