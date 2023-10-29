The Media Line
Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza; Regional Countries Issue Warnings
This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 29, 2023, shows a black cloud of smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Gaza Strip
Hamas
ground operation
regional response

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza; Regional Countries Issue Warnings

Steven Ganot
10/29/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday an expansion of Israel’s ground operations in the Gaza Strip, moving the conflict into its “second stage,” focused on the “destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.” Netanyahu stated the war would be “long and hard,” urging Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza. The announcement came on the heels of limited ground operations by Israeli forces and after more than 300,000 reservists were called to duty.

Herzi Halevi, chief of staff for the Israeli military, affirmed that the operational goals “dictate a ground offensive.” The military claimed to have hit over 150 Hamas underground facilities.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, indicated its willingness to negotiate over hostages but criticized Israel for lacking “real seriousness.” Families of hostages have raised concerns about their safety, leading Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to assert that increased military pressure would aid hostage negotiations.

Countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, warned Israel against extending ground operations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry also criticized Israel’s actions.

The conflict is now in its 23rd day. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 8,005, while about 1,412 Israelis have been killed.

The Media Line
      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.