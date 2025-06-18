Israel Eyes Fordo Facility as Pressure Builds for US Support

As Israel’s war against Iran entered its fourth day, Keren Setton reports that Israeli forces are pushing deeper into Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure while the US stands just outside the fray, at least for now. The question hovering over the operation: Can Israel finish the job alone?

Since Friday, Israel has eliminated top Iranian generals, bombed missile facilities, and set back Iran’s nuclear program by at least a year, according to Israeli military sources. But one crucial target—the heavily fortified Fordo enrichment site—remains untouched. Built deep underground, Fordo can’t be destroyed without American bunker-buster bombs and B-2 stealth bombers. That leaves observers wondering if President Donald Trump will authorize US military support to help finish the job.

So far, Trump has sent mixed signals. He’s called for a “real end” to the conflict and warned that “Iran can not have a nuclear weapon,” while also urging diplomacy. Israeli leaders say they’re prepared to go it alone—but wouldn’t mind the assist.

“Fordo will definitely be taken care of,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday, hinting more strikes are on the way. Meanwhile, Israel’s dominance in the skies over Iran has turned the geography of the Middle East from a challenge into an advantage, giving its air force near-total freedom of movement.

Whether the US joins in or not, Israel seems determined to dismantle Iran’s ability to threaten it—by air, by missile, or by nuclear program.

