The Media Line
Israel Gears Up for Ground Operation in Gaza; Hostilities With Hizbullah Intensify
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 15, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
IDF
Hizbullah

Israel Gears Up for Ground Operation in Gaza; Hostilities With Hizbullah Intensify

Steven Ganot
10/16/2023

Israel is mobilizing for a large-scale ground operation in Gaza as its conflict with Hamas enters its second week. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that the mission is to dismantle Hamas’ infrastructure and target its operatives. Since October 7, Hamas attacks have resulted in more than 1,400 Israeli deaths.

Simultaneously, hostilities between Israel and Lebanon’s Hizbullah are escalating. The Israeli military reported firing at areas in Lebanon following anti-tank missile attacks from across the border that killed one man and injured three others in northern Israel. Hizbullah confirmed launching several attacks on Israeli border sites.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with families of abducted Israelis, pledging their return. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari urged northern Gaza residents to move south, stating that Israel had opened humanitarian corridors. According to the United Nations, 1 million Palestinians have been displaced, and the Health Ministry of the Hamas-led government in Gaza reports that 2,750 have died, mostly due to Israeli airstrikes.

