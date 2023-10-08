Israel Grapples With Brutal Hamas Attack; Retaliatory Strikes Kill Hundreds in Gaza

The armed Islamist group Hamas launched a multipronged attack in Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds and abducting an unspecified number of men, women, and children as hostages. The death toll on the Israeli side has now exceeded 600. In retaliation, Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza, killing over 300 people, including 20 children. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “mighty vengeance,” stating the military campaign against Hamas would be a “long, long haul.”

In a concerning escalation, Israel also exchanged fire with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah militia, while two Israeli tourists were murdered in Alexandria, Egypt. The Israeli military announced it had secured most points of infiltration but continued to battle pockets of Hamas fighters.

This surge in violence comes as a setback to US-backed efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and could potentially alter the geopolitical balance in the region. Israel’s failure to prevent the attack is being regarded as a significant intelligence lapse, and the conflict marks the deadliest incursion since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua justified the attacks as being “in defense of our people,” signaling an intent for ongoing operations.