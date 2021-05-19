Israel, Hamas Exchange More Rockets, Airstrikes

The 10th day of Operation Guardian of the Walls began on Wednesday with yet another volley of rockets fired by Hamas at southern Israeli towns. As of noon Wednesday, no injuries were reported. Throughout Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Israeli fighter jets again conducted widespread air raids against military targets belonging to the terror group in control of the Gaza Strip, with an additional 12 kilometers of underground offensive tunnels and facilities reportedly destroyed. The Spokesperson’s Office of the Israel Defense Forces said at least 10 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in the attacks. Also on Wednesday, Israel confirmed that over the past 10 days it twice attempted to assassinate Mohammed Deif, the chief of staff and supreme military commander of Hamas’ military wing. Both attempts failed.