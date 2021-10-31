Israel Holding 5-Day Civil Defense Drill

The Israel Defense Forces’ Homefront Command and the Defense Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) are holding a five-day drill starting on Sunday to simulate the effects of a large-scale war in northern Israel on the civilian population. Among the scenarios being considered: a massive barrage of rocket fire from Hizbullah and the need to evacuate communities along the northern border. The drill will incorporate lessons learned from the May 2021 crisis, Operation Guardian of the Walls, along with the 2006 Second Lebanon War. The Israel Police and Magen David Adom emergency medical service will also participate in the drill. NEMA head Yoram Laredo said the drill would be the first time that organization was working together with the Homefront Command. Among the major concerns: Hizbullah’s ability to quickly fire massive barrages of precision missiles at targets along Israel’s northern border. If war breaks out, Hizbullah could fire around 2,000 missiles per day at Israel. A number of communities are being given upgraded advance warning systems, whose sirens will be tested on Wednesday. These extend the time citizens have to take cover when a missile launch toward them has been detected, giving an extra 15 seconds to communities that previously had 0 to 15 seconds to find shelter.